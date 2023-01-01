$23,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Edge
SEL / AWD / PANOROOF / LEATHER / NO ACCIDENTS
Location
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
126,330KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10451997
- VIN: 2FMPK4J97JBC21426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,330 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS *** SEL *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** LEATHER *** NAVIGATION *** REVERSE CAMERA *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** HEATED SEATS *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AC *** AUTO *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 126,330KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Lane Departure Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9