Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

54,685 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

REG CAB / SHORT BOX / 4X4 / NO ACCIDETNS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

REG CAB / SHORT BOX / 4X4 / NO ACCIDETNS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1697060608
  2. 1697060613
  3. 1697060621
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,685KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10528722
  • VIN: 1ftmf1ep1jke83029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 54,685 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** RARE REGULAR CAB / SHORT BOX **** 4X4 *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 54,685 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Match Canada

2018 Ford F-150 REG ...
 54,685 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Legacy 2...
 102,505 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X1 xDRIVE28...
 125,304 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory