Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>XTR *** XLT *** CREW CAB *** 4X4 *** 6.5 BED *** SUPERCREW *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 124,316KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2018 Ford F-150

124,316 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

XTR / 4X4 / CREW CAB / REVERSE CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XTR / 4X4 / CREW CAB / REVERSE CAM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1700848450
  2. 1700850063
  3. 1700850062
  4. 1700850062
  5. 1700850062
  6. 1700850062
  7. 1700850062
  8. 1700850063
  9. 1700850063
  10. 1700850063
  11. 1700850063
  12. 1700850063
  13. 1700850063
  14. 1700850063
  15. 1700850063
  16. 1700850063
  17. 1700850063
  18. 1700850063
  19. 1700850063
  20. 1700850063
  21. 1700850063
  22. 1700850063
  23. 1700850063
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
124,316KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1EG0JFC48882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,316 KM

Vehicle Description

XTR *** XLT *** CREW CAB *** 4X4 *** 6.5' BED *** SUPERCREW *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 124,316KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2016 RAM 1500 EXPRESS / REG CAB / SHORT BOX / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 RAM 1500 EXPRESS / REG CAB / SHORT BOX / NO ACCIDENTS 81,410 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Tucson LUXURY / LEATHER / ROOF / ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Hyundai Tucson LUXURY / LEATHER / ROOF / ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS 39,285 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic LX / KEYLESS ENTRY / REVERSE CAM / AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Honda Civic LX / KEYLESS ENTRY / REVERSE CAM / AUTO 163,981 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150