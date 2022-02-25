Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

100,234 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1647120110
  2. 1647120139
  3. 1647120141
  4. 1647120141
  5. 1647120142
  6. 1647120141
  7. 1647120138
  8. 1647120140
  9. 1647120142
  10. 1647120187
  11. 1647120192
  12. 1647120188
  13. 1647120190
  14. 1647120187
  15. 1647120189
  16. 1647120189
  17. 1647120186
  18. 1647120192
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

100,234KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8325525
  • Stock #: 2202211
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP2JFE05226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2202211
  • Mileage 100,234 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

2019 Toyota Prius PR...
 92,015 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2018 Toyota 4Runner ...
 66,012 KM
$48,989 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 173,524 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory