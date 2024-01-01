Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 GMC Canyon 4WD All Terrain w/Cloth for sale in Cambridge, ON

2018 GMC Canyon

120,841 KM

Details Features

$29,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 GMC Canyon

4WD All Terrain w/Cloth

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Canyon

4WD All Terrain w/Cloth

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1706391095
  2. 1706391111
  3. 1706391112
  4. 1706391112
  5. 1706391112
  6. 1706391112
  7. 1706391112
  8. 1706391112
  9. 1706391112
  10. 1706391135
  11. 1706391135
  12. 1706391134
  13. 1706391135
  14. 1706391134
  15. 1706391135
  16. 1706391133
  17. 1706391134
  18. 1706391135
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
120,841KM
Used
VIN 1GTP6CE15J1142680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,841 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

Used 2017 Toyota Corolla SE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla SE 79,002 KM $21,989 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE 43,659 KM $44,989 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 66,806 KM $37,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Canyon