No reported accidents      4X4

2018 GMC C/K 1500

185,073 KM

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC C/K 1500

4X4

13201799

2018 GMC C/K 1500

4X4

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,073KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTN2LEC7JZ147739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Regular Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 185,073 KM

Vehicle Description

No reported accidents      4X4    

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
519-653-3112

519-240-9554
$22,900

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

2018 GMC C/K 1500