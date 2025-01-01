$22,900+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC C/K 1500
4X4
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
519-653-3112
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
185,073KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTN2LEC7JZ147739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Regular Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 185,073 KM
Vehicle Description
No reported accidents 4X4
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Security
Automatic High Beams
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
