2018 GMC Sierra 1500

150,310 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE / 4X4 / CREW CAB / NO ACCIDENTS

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE / 4X4 / CREW CAB / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,310KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10357893
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC7JG129582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,310 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER TRUCK *** SLE *** CREW CAB *** 4X4 *** V8 *** POWER GORUP *** AC *** 20" ALLOY WHEELS *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

