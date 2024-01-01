Menu
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** REG CAB *** 4X4 *** LIFTED *** AFTERMARKET WHEELS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** REVERSE CAMERA *** ONLY 103,934KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

103,934 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1721920146
  2. 1721920148
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
103,934KM
VIN 1GTN2LEC7JZ303360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 103,934 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** REG CAB *** 4X4 *** LIFTED *** AFTERMARKET WHEELS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** REVERSE CAMERA *** ONLY 103,934KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-621-XXXX

519-621-4333

