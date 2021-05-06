2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 3 1 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7136362

7136362 VIN: 1gtn1leh4jz353602

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 31,317 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Power Options Power Steering Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Exterior HID Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Seating Split Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.