Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

31,317 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

REGULAR CAB / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

REGULAR CAB / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,317KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7136362
  • VIN: 1gtn1leh4jz353602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 31,317 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** AUTO *** AC *** LONG BOX *** ONLY 31,317 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Match Canada

2016 Ford Mustang V6...
 62,578 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic LX ...
 34,548 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 111,213 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory