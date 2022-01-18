Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

158,708 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,708KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8147746
  VIN: 3GTU2LECXJG470680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 158,708 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow!!! Look at this truck! immaculate, beautiful crew cab 4x4 truck. If you're looking for a nice nice everyday driver or need a truck to get work done, you've just found it. This truck only has 158000 kms but it shows like it has 20000. Hurry in before it's gone. 

Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.

Registered dealer


 


Registered dealer


 


Ventoso Motor Products


 


335 Dundas St. N Cambridge


 


519-242-6485


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
HID Headlights
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bluetooth Connection

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

