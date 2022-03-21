Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

177,639 KM

Details Description Features

$27,495

+ tax & licensing


$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212


2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab 4X4 5.3L V8 * 6 Passenger * Remote Start * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Trailer Brake * Tow/Haul Mode



2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab 4X4 5.3L V8 * 6 Passenger * Remote Start * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Trailer Brake * Tow/Haul Mode

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212



$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

177,639KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  
  
  
  • Listing ID: 8680199
  • VIN: 3GTU2LEC0JG445562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 177,639 KM

Vehicle Description

Crew Cab 4X4 5.3L V8 * 6 Passenger * Remote Start * Apple Car Play * Android Auto *  Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Trailer Brake * Tow/Haul Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Vinyl Floors * Automatic Headlights * Cruise Control * AM/FM/USB/Bluetooth/Aux * Traction Control * Rear Cargo Light * Rear Bumper Steps *

Vehicle Features

4 X 4

