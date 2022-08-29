$31,999+ tax & licensing
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
160,874KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9180868
- VIN: 3GTU2LECXJG470680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,874 KM
Vehicle Description
Truck is offered certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Truck is offered certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
HID Headlights
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
