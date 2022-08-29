Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

160,874 KM

Details

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,874KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9180868
  VIN: 3GTU2LECXJG470680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,874 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Sierra crew cab is in superb condition inside and out. 4x4 on the floor with the v8 engine this truck will handle any job you ask it to do. Please feel free to call for more info or to book a test drive. 
Truck is offered certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge 519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
HID Headlights
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

