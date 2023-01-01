Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

161,000 KM

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9595993
  VIN: 3GTU2LECXJG470680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just what you've been looking for. Nice clean 4x4 truck ready to go to work or haul the family to all the activities they love. This truck can do it all.  With just enough options to keep you happy like manual shift on the floor 4x4 and integrated brake controller and not in the shop fixing those issues affecting some of these high tech gadgets some vehicles have. With only 161000 kms this truck has many years and kms to go. Call to book an appointment to check it out before it's gone. 
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bluetooth Connection

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

