2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide

+ taxes & licensing
519-893-0493
310 Holiday Inn Dr, Cambridge, ON N3C 1Z4
519-893-0493
+ taxes & licensing
Those who appreciate the aggressive look and wind-cutting power of the frame-mounted shark- nose fairing and dual Daymaker Reflector LED headlamps on the Road Glide motorcycle wouldnt ride anything else. Youve got the mountain-conquering power of the Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine at the command of your throttle hand. The easily adjustable emulsion rear shocks and double bending valve front suspension keep it smooth over the bumps and planted in the corners. And you get the confidence of Reflex linked Brembo brakes. Choose your destination and crank up the premium audio system. Its time to make your own assault on the wind.*Price listed does not include HST and Licencing
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
310 Holiday Inn Dr, Cambridge, ON N3C 1Z4