2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide

32,829 KM

Details Description

$27,266

+ tax & licensing
$27,266

+ taxes & licensing

Blackbridge Harley-Davidson

519-893-0493

Location

Blackbridge Harley-Davidson

310 Holiday Inn Dr, Cambridge, ON N3C 1Z4

519-893-0493

32,829KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5692056
  • Stock #: 683202
  • VIN: 5HD1KGDA6JB683202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vivid Black
  • Body Style Motorcycle
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 683202
  • Mileage 32,829 KM

Vehicle Description

Those who appreciate the aggressive look and wind-cutting power of the frame-mounted shark- nose fairing and dual Daymaker Reflector LED headlamps on the Road Glide motorcycle wouldnt ride anything else. Youve got the mountain-conquering power of the Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine at the command of your throttle hand. The easily adjustable emulsion rear shocks and double bending valve front suspension keep it smooth over the bumps and planted in the corners. And you get the confidence of Reflex linked Brembo brakes. Choose your destination and crank up the premium audio system. Its time to make your own assault on the wind.*Price listed does not include HST and Licencing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Blackbridge Harley-Davidson

Blackbridge Harley-Davidson

Blackbridge Harley-Davidson

310 Holiday Inn Dr, Cambridge, ON N3C 1Z4

