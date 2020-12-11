+ taxes & licensing
519-623-5991
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
+ taxes & licensing
JUST TRADED IN! WORTH TAKING A LOOK AT! GREAT LUXURY VEHICLE! 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, leather interior, heated steering wheel, power sunroof, the Honda Sensing technologies: Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, LaneWatch passenger side blind spot display, GPS navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Bluetooth, multi-angle rearview camera, push button start, proximity key entry, auto-on/off headlights, fog lights, ECON mode button and Eco-Assist system, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, brake hold, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated seats, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry with trunk release, power windows, split fold rear seat, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 6.99%, from Honda Financial Services.
Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!
"FREE $25 GAS CARD AFTER TAKING A TEST DRIVE! JUST MENTION JANUARY!"
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8