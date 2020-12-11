Menu
2018 Honda Accord

40,193 KM

Hybrid Touring LEATHER INTERIOR | HEATED SEATS | HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

40,193KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6355559
  • Stock #: 20554A
  • VIN: 1HGCV3F93JA800309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20554A
  • Mileage 40,193 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN! WORTH TAKING A LOOK AT! GREAT LUXURY VEHICLE! 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, leather interior, heated steering wheel, power sunroof, the Honda Sensing technologies: Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, LaneWatch passenger side blind spot display, GPS navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Bluetooth, multi-angle rearview camera, push button start, proximity key entry, auto-on/off headlights, fog lights, ECON mode button and Eco-Assist system, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, brake hold, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated seats, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry with trunk release, power windows, split fold rear seat, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 6.99%, from Honda Financial Services.



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!


"FREE $25 GAS CARD AFTER TAKING A TEST DRIVE! JUST MENTION JANUARY!"

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front Wheel Drive
Compass
Navigation System
CVT

