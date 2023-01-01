Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

59,288 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

LX / MANUAL / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

LX / MANUAL / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1686328021
  2. 1686328021
  3. 1686328021
  4. 1686328021
  5. 1686328021
  6. 1686328021
  7. 1686328021
  8. 1686328021
  9. 1686328021
  10. 1686328021
  11. 1686328021
  12. 1686328022
  13. 1686328022
  14. 1686328021
  15. 1686328021
  16. 1686327969
  17. 1686327969
  18. 1686327969
  19. 1686327969
  20. 1686327969
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
59,288KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10048692
  • VIN: 2HGFC2E53JH039990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,288 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LX *** MANUAL *** AC *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS ***AC *** ONLY 59,288 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Match Canada

2019 Hyundai Veloste...
 61,807 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 72,205 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2007 GMC Canyon SLE ...
 143,182 KM
$5,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory