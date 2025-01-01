Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>EX *** SUNROOF *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 89543KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /></p><p><strong>FINANCE PRICE: $18,995</strong></p><p><strong>CASH PRICE: $19,495</strong></p><p><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2018 Honda Civic

89,543 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Civic

EX / ROOF / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12214686

2018 Honda Civic

EX / ROOF / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / ALLOYS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1740434035
  2. 1740434035
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,543KM
VIN 2HGFC2F86JH008578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,543 KM

Vehicle Description

EX *** SUNROOF *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 89543KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

FINANCE PRICE: $18,995

CASH PRICE: $19,495


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES / S-AWC / 7 SEATER / BACKCAM / HTD SEATS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES / S-AWC / 7 SEATER / BACKCAM / HTD SEATS 83,363 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-5 GT / AWD / LEATHER / NAV / ROOF / BACKCAM for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Mazda CX-5 GT / AWD / LEATHER / NAV / ROOF / BACKCAM 79,769 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GS iACTIVE / AWD / LEATHER / ROOF / BACKCAM for sale in Cambridge, ON
2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GS iACTIVE / AWD / LEATHER / ROOF / BACKCAM 14,420 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic