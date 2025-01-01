Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>GREAT CIVIC! WORTH TAKING A LOOK AT! WONT LAST LONG!</strong> 2018 Honda Civic LXfeaturing CVT transmission, five passenger seating, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility, ECON mode, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD audio system with two USB inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, 12V power outlet, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, split fold rear seats, multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, remote keyless entry with trunk release, auto on/off headlights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.</p> <p><span style=color:#ff0000><strong>FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!</strong></span></p> <p>Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!</p>

2018 Honda Civic

162,890 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Civic

LX REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™

Watch This Vehicle
12813721

2018 Honda Civic

LX REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

  1. 12813721
  2. 12813721
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,890KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F55JH014720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,890 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CIVIC! WORTH TAKING A LOOK AT! WON'T LAST LONG! 2018 Honda Civic LXfeaturing CVT transmission, five passenger seating, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility, ECON mode, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD audio system with two USB inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, 12V power outlet, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, split fold rear seats, multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, remote keyless entry with trunk release, auto on/off headlights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.



FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Centre Honda

Used 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ | POWER SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA for sale in Cambridge, ON
2023 Honda CR-V EX-L APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ | POWER SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA 19,560 KM $44,499 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda Civic Sport HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ for sale in Cambridge, ON
2024 Honda Civic Sport HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ 49,286 KM $33,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Escape SE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Ford Escape SE 106,000 KM $13,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cambridge Centre Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-623-XXXX

(click to show)

519-623-5991

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3080
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

2018 Honda Civic