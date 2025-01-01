Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>EX *** SUNROOF *** HEATED SEATS *** BLINDSPOT CAMERA *** LANE ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** BLUETOOTH *** REAR CAMERA *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2018 Honda Civic

126,030 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Civic

EX / SUNROOF / BLINDSPOT CAMERA / HTD SEATS / AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
12951554

2018 Honda Civic

EX / SUNROOF / BLINDSPOT CAMERA / HTD SEATS / AUTO

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1757458099
  2. 1757458105
  3. 1757458109
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,030KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F85JH031026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,030 KM

Vehicle Description

EX *** SUNROOF *** HEATED SEATS *** BLINDSPOT CAMERA *** LANE ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** BLUETOOTH *** REAR CAMERA *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2018 Honda Civic EX / SUNROOF / BLINDSPOT CAMERA / HTD SEATS / AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON
2018 Honda Civic EX / SUNROOF / BLINDSPOT CAMERA / HTD SEATS / AUTO 126,030 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 LARAMIE / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / NAV / DIESEL for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 RAM 1500 LARAMIE / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / NAV / DIESEL 177,061 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Infiniti QX80 LUXE /NO ACCIDENTS / ROOF / LEATHER / NAV / 7 PASS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Infiniti QX80 LUXE /NO ACCIDENTS / ROOF / LEATHER / NAV / 7 PASS 112,507 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2018 Honda Civic