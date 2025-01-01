Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Civic

122,750 KM

Details

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Civic

Touring Sedan CVT

Watch This Vehicle
13059131

2018 Honda Civic

Touring Sedan CVT

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

  1. 13059131
  2. 13059131
  3. 13059131
  4. 13059131
  5. 13059131
  6. 13059131
  7. 13059131
  8. 13059131
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,750KM
VIN 2HGFC1F9XJH108413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1214
  • Mileage 122,750 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 72,449 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC for sale in Cambridge, ON
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC 228,030 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru Outback 2.5I Premium for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Subaru Outback 2.5I Premium 199,464 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Werner's Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-7711

Alternate Numbers
1-877-621-7117
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

2018 Honda Civic