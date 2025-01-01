$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Touring Sedan CVT
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,750KM
VIN 2HGFC1F9XJH108413
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1214
- Mileage 122,750 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
