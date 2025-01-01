Menu
<div>Heres a great deal on a 2018 Honda Civic EX in super condition inside and out. This civic runs and drives perfect and is ready to tackle whatever driving conditions youre in. This EX is loaded up with great features like heated seats, steering wheel controls and a power moonroof just to name a few. If youre looking for a fuel efficient daily driver you definitely need to check this one out. Hurry in as it wont last long at this price. </div><div><br></div><div>Civic is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes, OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2018 Honda Civic

115,291 KM

Details

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

EX

13070725

2018 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,291KM
VIN 2HGFC2F86JH017572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,291 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a great deal on a 2018 Honda Civic EX in super condition inside and out. This civic runs and drives perfect and is ready to tackle whatever driving conditions you're in. This EX is loaded up with great features like heated seats, steering wheel controls and a power moonroof just to name a few. If you're looking for a fuel efficient daily driver you definitely need to check this one out. Hurry in as it won't last long at this price. 
Civic is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes, OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2018 Honda Civic