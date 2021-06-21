+ taxes & licensing
519-621-7711
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
+ taxes & licensing
WOW ONLY 24K!! EX TRIM LOADED WITH FEATURES INCLUDING SUNROOF, LANE DEPARTURE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTRO, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS AND MORE!
WARRENTY:
HONDA'S BLANCE OF 3YR / 60K BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRENTY
BALANCE OF 5YR / 100K POWERTRAIN WARRENTY
DISCLOSURES:
$10,090 ACCIDENT CLAIM (SIDE SWIPE TO RIGHT SIDE OF VEHICLE), FULLY REPAIRED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8