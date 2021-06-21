Menu
2018 Honda Civic

24,700 KM

Details Description

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT

2018 Honda Civic

EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7452317
  Stock #: 768
  VIN: 2HGFC2F89JH004783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 768
  • Mileage 24,700 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW ONLY 24K!! EX TRIM LOADED WITH FEATURES INCLUDING SUNROOF, LANE DEPARTURE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTRO, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS AND MORE!


WARRENTY:

HONDA'S BLANCE OF 3YR / 60K BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRENTY

BALANCE OF 5YR / 100K POWERTRAIN WARRENTY


DISCLOSURES:

$10,090 ACCIDENT CLAIM (SIDE SWIPE TO RIGHT SIDE OF VEHICLE), FULLY REPAIRED


Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-XXXX

519-621-7711

