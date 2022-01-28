Menu
2018 Honda Civic

76,352 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

LX COMING SOON!

2018 Honda Civic

LX COMING SOON!

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

76,352KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8174602
  VIN: 2HGFC2F60JH038108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,352 KM

Vehicle Description

Estimated Arrival - February 11th - 17th.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

