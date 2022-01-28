Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

17,254 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

EX COMING SOON!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

EX COMING SOON!

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

17,254KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8235612
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F80JH019916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,254 KM

Vehicle Description

Estimated Arrival - TBD.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Centre Honda

2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 87,024 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic EX ...
 17,254 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V EX <...
 197,569 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

Call Dealer

519-623-XXXX

(click to show)

519-623-5991

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3080
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory