2018 Honda Civic

45,866 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

EX-T BLUETOOTH | PUSH BUTTON START | REARVIEW CAMERA

Location

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

45,866KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8868290
  • Stock #: 22533B
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F46JH106579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,866 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT VEHICLE! NEW COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY INCLUDED & VALID TO 09/30/2025 OR 160,000 KMS! 2018 Honda Civic EX-T featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, power sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility, ECON mode, Bluetooth, AM/FM audio system with two USB inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, 12V power outlet, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback, Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH) , remote keyless entry with trunk release, auto on/off headlights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 7.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

