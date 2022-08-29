Menu
2018 Honda Civic

143,681 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

SPORT * Sunroof * Heated Seats * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Lane Departure Warning * Sport Mode * Econ Mode * Paddle Shifter

2018 Honda Civic

SPORT * Sunroof * Heated Seats * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Lane Departure Warning * Sport Mode * Econ Mode * Paddle Shifter

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

143,681KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9190069
  • VIN: SHHFK7H41JU302337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,681 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT *  Sunroof * Heated Seats * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Lane Departure Warning * Sport Mode * Econ Mode * Paddle Shifters * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Rear Wiper * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * AM/FM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Brake Hold * Electric Parking Brake * Automatic Windows * Automatic Headlights *

Ontario’s Best Value Dealership - Huge Savings & NO HIDDEN FEES!
******************************************************
* Zero Down Payment Auto loans Options Available
* Your Truck Specialists – used trucks under 25000
* Helping People Get best priced Used Cars Since 1999
* Bad Credit Auto Loans and Financing. Good, Bad Or No Credit Auto loans
* Great value pricing to save you money! Used Cars under 10k
* Lebada Motors has served people all over Ontario
* Payments as low as $40 weekly. Low monthly payments used cars
* Used Cars Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Hamilton, Brantford
* All Our Quality Used Cars, SUVs, Trucks and Mini Vans Come Certified To The Highest Standards In The Industry Using Premium Parts
* Ask About Our Exclusive Auto Warranty Options Giving you Superior Coverage
*************************************************************************************
Apply now at www.lebadamotors.com 
*****************************************************
Call us at toll free 1-855-351-1212
***************************************************************************************
*All prices exclude HST, Licensing
*At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan.
*All payments shown are based on a 4.94% rate of borrowing over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included.
Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle at a purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.

Disclaimer Information: Please confirm accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes and license are not included in listing price. 

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

