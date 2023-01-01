Menu
2018 Honda Civic

60,795 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

LX COMING SOON!

2018 Honda Civic

LX COMING SOON!

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,795KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9626434
  • VIN: SHHFK7G22JU304159

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,795 KM

Estimated Arrival - TBD.

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
