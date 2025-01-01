Menu
TYPE R *** DEALER SERVICED *** NAVIGATION *** RED BUCKET SEATS *** ACTIVE SUSPENSION *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** REVERSE CAMERA *** MANUAL *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 68009KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

FINANCE PRICE: 

CASH PRICE:

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2018 Honda Civic Type R

68,009 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic Type R

TYPE R / MANUAL / RED BUCKETS / NAV / ALLOYS

12302636

2018 Honda Civic Type R

TYPE R / MANUAL / RED BUCKETS / NAV / ALLOYS

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,009KM
VIN SHHFK8G31JU300151

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,009 KM

TYPE R *** DEALER SERVICED *** NAVIGATION *** RED BUCKET SEATS *** ACTIVE SUSPENSION *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** REVERSE CAMERA *** MANUAL *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 68009KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

FINANCE PRICE: 

CASH PRICE:

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-621-4333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2018 Honda Civic Type R