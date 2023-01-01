Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

134,576 KM

Details Description Features

$27,945

+ tax & licensing
$27,945

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L / LEATHER / AWD / SUNROOF

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L / LEATHER / AWD / SUNROOF

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,945

+ taxes & licensing

134,576KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10115631
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H83JH133626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,576 KM

Vehicle Description

EX-L *** LEATHER *** HEATED SEATS *** ALL-WHEEL DRIVE *** SUNROOF *** POWER SEATS *** FORWARD COLLISION WARNING *** COLLISION MITIGATION BRAKING SYSTEM *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST SYSTEM *** BLIND SPOT SYSTEM *** POWER GROUP *** APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AUTO *** AC *** ONLY 134576 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

