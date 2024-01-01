2018 Honda CR-V

Menu
<p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>SAFETY INCLUDED - SUNROOF - REMOTE STARTER - SMART CRUISE CONTROL - LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST - PROXIMITY KEY - PUSH BUTTON STARTER - POWER SEAT - REARVIEW CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS  -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>www.asprestigeautosales.com</strong></span></span></p>

2018 Honda CR-V

211,000 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

EX AWD 1.5 w/Honda Sensing/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

2018 Honda CR-V

EX AWD 1.5 w/Honda Sensing/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

211,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H51JH125059

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

SAFETY INCLUDED - SUNROOF - REMOTE STARTER - SMART CRUISE CONTROL - LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST - PROXIMITY KEY - PUSH BUTTON STARTER - POWER SEAT - REARVIEW CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS -

ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS  -

WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:

www.asprestigeautosales.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
519-267-8448

2018 Honda CR-V