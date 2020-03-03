227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
+ taxes & licensing
WELL MAINTAINED & IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! LOW MILEAGE! WORTH TAKING A LOOK AT! 2018 Honda CR-V EX featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, remote starter, power sunroof, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, steering wheel mounted controls, air conditioning, Econ mode, auto-on/off projector-beam halogen headlights, the Honda sensing technologies, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, and Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, remote keyless entry, proximity key entry, power and heated mirrors, power locks, power windows, tire pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 6.99%, from Honda Financial Services.
FREE $25 GAS CARD AFTER TAKING A TEST DRIVE! JUST MENTION MARCH!
Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8