2018 Honda CR-V

EX HEATED SEATS | POWER SUNROOF | APPLE CARPLAY™ & ANDROID AUTO™ CONNECTIVITY

2018 Honda CR-V

EX HEATED SEATS | POWER SUNROOF | APPLE CARPLAY™ & ANDROID AUTO™ CONNECTIVITY

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,884KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4780587
  • Stock #: 20700A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H51JH129466
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

WELL MAINTAINED & IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! LOW MILEAGE! WORTH TAKING A LOOK AT! 2018 Honda CR-V EX featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, remote starter, power sunroof, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, steering wheel mounted controls, air conditioning, Econ mode, auto-on/off projector-beam halogen headlights, the Honda sensing technologies, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, and Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, remote keyless entry, proximity key entry, power and heated mirrors, power locks, power windows, tire pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 6.99%, from Honda Financial Services.



Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

