HONDA CERTIFIED USED! FULLY LOADED & IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! FAMILY FRIENDLY OPTION! 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-RES featuring nine speed automatic transmission, eight passenger seating, remote engine starter, one-touch power moonroof, proximity key entry, push button start, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, heated seats, power locks, remote keyless entry, auto-on/off LED high and low beam headlights, Advanced Rear Entertainment System, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, the Honda Sensing Technologies: Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system, Road Departure Mitigation system and Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, CabinControl App, 60/40 split 3rd-row magic seat®, lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH), HondaVAC in-car vacuum system, power and heated mirrors, power windows, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 6.99%, from Honda Financial Services.
