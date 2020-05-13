Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Odyssey

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX POWER MOONROOF | REMOTE ENGINE STARTER | HONDAVAC™ SYSTEM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX POWER MOONROOF | REMOTE ENGINE STARTER | HONDAVAC™ SYSTEM

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

  1. 5015601
  2. 5015601
  3. 5015601
  4. 5015601
  5. 5015601
  6. 5015601
  7. 5015601
  8. 5015601
  9. 5015601
Contact Seller

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,491KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5015601
  • Stock #: 20419A
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H45JB509206
Exterior Colour
Steel
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

HONDA CERTIFIED USED! FULLY LOADED & IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! FAMILY FRIENDLY OPTION! 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-RES featuring nine speed automatic transmission, eight passenger seating, remote engine starter, one-touch power moonroof, proximity key entry, push button start, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, heated seats, power locks, remote keyless entry, auto-on/off LED high and low beam headlights, Advanced Rear Entertainment System, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, the Honda Sensing Technologies: Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system, Road Departure Mitigation system and Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, CabinControl App, 60/40 split 3rd-row magic seat®, lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH), HondaVAC in-car vacuum system, power and heated mirrors, power windows, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 6.99%, from Honda Financial Services.



FREE $25 GAS CARD AFTER TAKING A TEST DRIVE! JUST MENTION MAY!



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Centre Honda

2018 Honda Civic LX ...
 23,049 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 49,351 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 84,261 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

Call Dealer

519-623-XXXX

(click to show)

519-623-5991

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3080
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory