2018 Honda Ridgeline...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 1 , 2 3 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9626440

9626440 VIN: 5FPYK3F10JB502581

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 101,238 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.