2018 Hyundai Elantra

77,853 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Heated Seats * Eco/Sport Mode * Hands Free Calling * Steering Wheel Controls * Automatic/Manual Mode * 12V DC Outlet * Power Locks * Power Windows * R

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Location

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

77,853KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8805581
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF2JH219082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,853 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats * Eco/Sport Mode * Hands Free Calling * Steering Wheel Controls * Automatic/Manual Mode * 12V DC Outlet * Power Locks * Power Windows * Rear Child Door Locks * AM/FM/CD/Aux/USB * Power Locks * Power Windows * Keyless Entry * Climate Control * Traction Control *

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

