2018 Hyundai KONA

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<p>LUXURY *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 191466KM *** </p><p> *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p>WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY </p><p>WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE <br><br>HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br><br><br>ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p><p> </p><p> </p><p aria-expanded=false>Although the intention is to capture current incentives and prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute an offer or guarantee of available prices or financing. The estimated selling price that appears after calculating dealer offers is for informational purposes only. You may not qualify for the offers, incentives, discounts, or financing. Offers, incentives, discounts, or financing are subject to expiration and other restrictions. Contact a dealership sales representative to see if you qualify and for complete details of current offers. Offers may vary also by province. Any payment information on the vehicles has been calculated only for the purpose of comparison and is not an offer to provide a loan. This comparison is based on the current prevailing rates and excludes any taxes or additional fees. The APR rate applied is only an estimate, which may be below or above the rate you actually receive. All product illustrations, prices and specifications are based upon current information at the time of programming. Although descriptions are believed correct, complete accuracy cannot be guaranteed. We reserve the right to make changes at any time, without notice or obligation, in the information contained on this site including and without limitation to prices, incentive programs, specifications, equipment, colours, materials, and to change or discontinue models. Images, pricing and options shown are examples, only, and may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, pricing or other specifications. Images shown may not necessarily represent identical vehicles in transit to the dealership. See Car Match Canada for actual price, payments and complete details.</p><p aria-expanded=false>Prices for the provinces of Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include dealer-installed accessories, optional equipment physically attached to the vehicle, transportation charges and any applicable administration fees, but do not include taxes, insurance or licensing fees. For all other provinces (excluding Quebec), prices exclude taxes, insurance, licensing and other applicable fees. Price may not include dealer installed options, accessories, administration fees and other dealer charges. All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated and all financing is OAC. Please contact the dealership for more information.</p>

2018 Hyundai KONA

191,466 KM

Details Description Features

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury AWD / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Watch This Vehicle
14421804

2018 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury AWD / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1783781054091
  2. 1783781054680
  3. 1783781055101
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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
191,466KM
As Is Condition
VIN KM8K6CAA7JU083433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,466 KM

Vehicle Description

LUXURY *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 191466KM *** 

 *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY 

WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE 

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
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$8,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2018 Hyundai KONA