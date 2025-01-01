2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Menu
SE AWD * Leather * Power Sunroof * Blindspot Assist * Backup Camera * Rear Parking Sensors * Front Fog Lamps * Heated Seats/Steering * Downhill Assist * ECO/Sport Drive Modes * Traction/Stability Control * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Mirrors * Power Driver Seat w/ Lumbar Support * Auto Driver/Passenger Window Roll Down * Steering Wheel Controls * Voice Recognition * Call Buttons * Cruise Control * Traction Stability Control Button * Hill Decent Assist * Rear Parking Sensors * Touchscreen Infotainment Display * FM/AM/XM Radio * AUX/USB/Bluetooth * A/C * Dual Climate Control * Auto Parking Support * Heated Seats * Heated Leather Steering Wheel * Roof Rails * Front Fog Lamps * 17" Alloy Wheels * Tinted Windows * Rear Window Wiper * Rubber Floor Mats * Chrome Door Handles *

2021/02/26 - Claim - Damage to Rear - $13,192.17 At our dealership, every credit story deserves a happy ending.</span><br /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Whether you’ve faced:</span><br /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Bad Payment History:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Those missed payments? Let’s drive past them.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Bad Debt:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Overwhelming balances won’t hold you back.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Bankruptcy:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> A chapter in your story, not the whole book.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Consumer Proposal:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Financial hiccups happen.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>New Credit:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Excited beginnings can be overwhelming.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Collections: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>We understand past defaults.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Write-offs:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> We see beyond past lender challenges.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>New to Country:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Starting fresh? We’ve got your back.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Low Credit Score:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> More than just a number to us.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Poor Auto Payment History:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Let’s reset your ride story.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>No Credit History: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Everyone starts somewhere.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Frequent Job Changes:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Life changes; we get it.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>High Debt-to-Income Ratio:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Balancing life’s challenges.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Short Sale or Foreclosure: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Onward to new beginnings.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Over-reliance on Credit:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Ready to recalibrate.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Late Rent Payments:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> We focus on your future.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Defaulting on Student Loans: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Education has its price.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Having Just One Type of Credit: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Diverse or not, we’re here.</span><br /><br />Prices exclude HST and licensing fees. Zero down payments are our goal, but a downpayment may sometimes be required. Please confirm all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing.<br /><br /><br />Payments are calculated at a 6.96% rate, HST included. For instance, finance a $10,000 vehicle and pay just $51.80 weekly over 60 months.<br />Our rates can change, but your trust in us won't. Payments are subject to credit approval.<br /> <br /><strong>* TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY</strong>. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details. Finance Fees may Apply.

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

142,589 KM

Details Description

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE AWD * Leather * Power Sunroof * Blindspot Assist * Backup Camera * Rear Parking Sensors * Front Fog Lamps * Heated Seats/Steering * Downhill Assist

12098659

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE AWD * Leather * Power Sunroof * Blindspot Assist * Backup Camera * Rear Parking Sensors * Front Fog Lamps * Heated Seats/Steering * Downhill Assist

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,589KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMZUDLB0JH062113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,589 KM

Vehicle Description

SE AWD * Leather * Power Sunroof * Blindspot Assist * Backup Camera * Rear Parking Sensors * Front Fog Lamps * Heated Seats/Steering * Downhill Assist * ECO/Sport Drive Modes * Traction/Stability Control * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Mirrors * Power Driver Seat w/ Lumbar Support * Auto Driver/Passenger Window Roll Down * Steering Wheel Controls * Voice Recognition * Call Buttons * Cruise Control * Traction Stability Control Button * Hill Decent Assist * Rear Parking Sensors * Touchscreen Infotainment Display * FM/AM/XM Radio * AUX/USB/Bluetooth * A/C * Dual Climate Control * Auto Parking Support * Heated Seats * Heated Leather Steering Wheel * Roof Rails * Front Fog Lamps * 17” Alloy Wheels * Tinted Windows * Rear Window Wiper * Rubber Floor Mats * Chrome Door Handles *

2021/02/26 - Claim - Damage to Rear - $13,192.17


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-XXXX

519-653-1212

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe