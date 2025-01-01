$13,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
SE AWD * Leather * Power Sunroof * Blindspot Assist * Backup Camera * Rear Parking Sensors * Front Fog Lamps * Heated Seats/Steering * Downhill Assist
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,589KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMZUDLB0JH062113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,589 KM
Vehicle Description
SE AWD * Leather * Power Sunroof * Blindspot Assist * Backup Camera * Rear Parking Sensors * Front Fog Lamps * Heated Seats/Steering * Downhill Assist * ECO/Sport Drive Modes * Traction/Stability Control * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Mirrors * Power Driver Seat w/ Lumbar Support * Auto Driver/Passenger Window Roll Down * Steering Wheel Controls * Voice Recognition * Call Buttons * Cruise Control * Traction Stability Control Button * Hill Decent Assist * Rear Parking Sensors * Touchscreen Infotainment Display * FM/AM/XM Radio * AUX/USB/Bluetooth * A/C * Dual Climate Control * Auto Parking Support * Heated Seats * Heated Leather Steering Wheel * Roof Rails * Front Fog Lamps * 17” Alloy Wheels * Tinted Windows * Rear Window Wiper * Rubber Floor Mats * Chrome Door Handles *
2021/02/26 - Claim - Damage to Rear - $13,192.17
No matter the hurdles in your financial past, we’re here to help pave your road ahead. At our dealership, every credit story deserves a happy ending.
Whether you’ve faced:
Bad Payment History: Those missed payments? Let’s drive past them.
Bad Debt: Overwhelming balances won’t hold you back.
Bankruptcy: A chapter in your story, not the whole book.
Consumer Proposal: Financial hiccups happen.
New Credit: Excited beginnings can be overwhelming.
Collections: We understand past defaults.
Write-offs: We see beyond past lender challenges.
New to Country: Starting fresh? We’ve got your back.
Low Credit Score: More than just a number to us.
Poor Auto Payment History: Let’s reset your ride story.
No Credit History: Everyone starts somewhere.
Frequent Job Changes: Life changes; we get it.
High Debt-to-Income Ratio:Balancing life’s challenges.
Short Sale or Foreclosure: Onward to new beginnings.
Over-reliance on Credit: Ready to recalibrate.
Late Rent Payments: We focus on your future.
Defaulting on Student Loans: Education has its price.
Having Just One Type of Credit: Diverse or not, we’re here.
Prices exclude HST and licensing fees. Zero down payments are our goal, but a downpayment may sometimes be required. Please confirm all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing.
Payments are calculated at a 6.96% rate, HST included. For instance, finance a $10,000 vehicle and pay just $51.80 weekly over 60 months.
Our rates can change, but your trust in us won't. Payments are subject to credit approval.
* TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details. Finance Fees may Apply.
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
