2018 Hyundai Sonata

107,505 KM

Details

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Hands Free Calling * Blind Spot Assist * Comfort/Eco/Sport Mode * Automatic/Manu

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

107,505KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8993842
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF4JH627735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,505 KM

Vehicle Description

Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Hands Free Calling * Blind Spot Assist * Comfort/Eco/Sport Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls *  Automatic Headlights * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Traction Control * AM/FM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * 12V DC Outlet * USB Outlet *

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

