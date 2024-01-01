$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
SEL AWD
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,058 KM
Vehicle Description
Push To Start * Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Panoramic Sunroof * Front/Rear Heated Seats * Auto/Tiptronic Transmission * AWD Lock * Downhill Brake Control * Park Assist/Park Aids * AUX/USB * Normal/ECO/Sport Modes * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Power Driver Seat * All Season Rubber Floor Mats * Dual Zone Climate Controls * Heated Steering Wheel * Premium Infinity Sound System * Traction/Stability Control * Heated Mirrors * Electronic Vehicle Information Centre * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Apple CarPlay/Android Auto * Projection Mode * AM/FM/XM * Bluetooth * Rear Cross Traffic Alert * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Steering Controls * Voice Recognition * Cruise Control * Leather Steering Wheel * Navigation * Blue Link * Rear Tinted Windows * Side View Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors * Roof Rails * Hercules Avalanche Tires * 17 Alloy Wheels * Front Fog Lamps * Rear Parking Sensors * Power Lift Gate *
Lebada Motors
519-653-1212