NO ACCIDENTS *** S *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** NAVIGATION *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REAR PARKING AID *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEELS *** ACTIVE SUSPENSION *** REMOTE START ENGINE *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** POWER FOLDING MIRRORS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 78816KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE: $27,495

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM

ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

78,816 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jaguar F-PACE

S / NAV / ROOF / LEATHER / AWD / NO ACCIDENTS

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

S / NAV / ROOF / LEATHER / AWD / NO ACCIDENTS

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
78,816KM
VIN SADCM2FV5JA295340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,816 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** S *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** NAVIGATION *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REAR PARKING AID *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEELS *** ACTIVE SUSPENSION *** REMOTE START ENGINE *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** POWER FOLDING MIRRORS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 78816KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE: $27,495


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
