Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Compass

57,050 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk 4WD

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

  1. 9645511
  2. 9645511
  3. 9645511
  4. 9645511
  5. 9645511
  6. 9645511
  7. 9645511
  8. 9645511
  9. 9645511
  10. 9645511
  11. 9645511
  12. 9645511
  13. 9645511
  14. 9645511
  15. 9645511
  16. 9645511
  17. 9645511
  18. 9645511
  19. 9645511
  20. 9645511
  21. 9645511
  22. 9645511
  23. 9645511
  24. 9645511
  25. 9645511
  26. 9645511
  27. 9645511
  28. 9645511
  29. 9645511
  30. 9645511
  31. 9645511
  32. 9645511
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
57,050KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9645511
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB4JT345994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,050 KM

Vehicle Description

* Compass Trail-hawk 4WD * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Navigation * Dual Climate Control * Heated Leather Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Wifi Hot Spot * Phone Projection * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * UConnect * Auto Start/Stop * Snow-Sand-Mud-Rock Drive Modes * Automatic/Manual Mode * Traction Control * Heated Mirrors * Alloy Rims * Roof Rails * Front Tow Hooks *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lebada Motors

2017 Ford Escape 4WD...
 132,630 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Soul EX
 81,014 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Venue SEL
 69,014 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
Video Calls

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lebada Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Quick Links
Directions Inventory