2018 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk 4WD
- Listing ID: 9645511
- VIN: 3C4NJDDB4JT345994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,050 KM
Vehicle Description
* Compass Trail-hawk 4WD * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Navigation * Dual Climate Control * Heated Leather Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Wifi Hot Spot * Phone Projection * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * UConnect * Auto Start/Stop * Snow-Sand-Mud-Rock Drive Modes * Automatic/Manual Mode * Traction Control * Heated Mirrors * Alloy Rims * Roof Rails * Front Tow Hooks *
