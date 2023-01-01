2018 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 9 , 7 5 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10607100

10607100 VIN: 1C4GJXAN1JW320490

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 119,751 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Additional Features Turbocharged Convertible Hardtop Targa Roof Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.