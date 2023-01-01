Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Wrangler

119,751 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT S / 4X4 / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT S / 4X4 / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1698688631
  2. 1698688739
  3. 1698688739
  4. 1698688738
  5. 1698688738
  6. 1698688738
  7. 1698688738
  8. 1698688738
  9. 1698688738
  10. 1698688738
  11. 1698688738
  12. 1698688738
  13. 1698688738
  14. 1698688738
  15. 1698688738
  16. 1698688738
  17. 1698688738
  18. 1698688738
  19. 1698688738
  20. 1698688738
  21. 1698688739
  22. 1698688739
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
119,751KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10607100
  • VIN: 1C4GJXAN1JW320490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 119,751 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** SPORT S *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** 4X4 *** AUTO *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 119,751KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Match Canada

2018 RAM 1500 OUTDOO...
 153,418 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge SEL /...
 78,280 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-3 GS /...
 49,781 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory