Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Forte

170,915 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

LX 6A

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Forte

LX 6A

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

  1. 10276323
  2. 10276323
  3. 10276323
  4. 10276323
  5. 10276323
  6. 10276323
  7. 10276323
  8. 10276323
  9. 10276323
  10. 10276323
  11. 10276323
  12. 10276323
  13. 10276323
  14. 10276323
  15. 10276323
  16. 10276323
  17. 10276323
  18. 10276323
  19. 10276323
  20. 10276323
  21. 10276323
  22. 10276323
  23. 10276323
  24. 10276323
  25. 10276323
  26. 10276323
  27. 10276323
  28. 10276323
  29. 10276323
  30. 10276323
  31. 10276323
  32. 10276323
  33. 10276323
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
170,915KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10276323
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A72JE233049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,915 KM

Vehicle Description

* Forte S * Back Up Camera * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Heated Cloth Seats * Sport Mode * Eco Mode * AM/FM/USB/AUX * Automatic Windows * Power Locks * Keyless Entry * Rear Child Locks * Alloy Rims * 12V DC Outlet * Fog Lights *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Auto Mall

2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 253,671 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Quad C...
 193,266 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Corolla ...
 299,999 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Mall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

Call Dealer

519-650-XXXX

(click to show)

519-650-0326

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory