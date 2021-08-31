Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Sedona

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,790

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,790

+ taxes & licensing

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sedona

2018 Kia Sedona

LX/3.3L/8 SEATS/NO ACCIDENTS/SAFETY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sedona

LX/3.3L/8 SEATS/NO ACCIDENTS/SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,790

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7906980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - NO ACCIDENTS - 8 PASSENGERS -

OUR CARS ARE SANITIZED PRIOR TO THE TEST DRIVE AND THE DELIVERY DAY -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY -

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A & S Prestige Auto Sales

2017 RAM 1500 ST/3.6...
 53,000 KM
$34,790 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler N...
 121,000 KM
$33,490 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 182,000 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic

Email A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory