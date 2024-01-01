$21,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Kia Sorento
LX V6 AWD * 7 Passenger * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Heated Seats * Rear Cross Traffic Alert * Blind Spot Detection System * Traction/Stability Con
2018 Kia Sorento
LX V6 AWD * 7 Passenger * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Heated Seats * Rear Cross Traffic Alert * Blind Spot Detection System * Traction/Stability Con
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,701KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XYPGDA53JG350956
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 53,701 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
LX V6 AWD * 7 Passenger * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Heated Seats * Rear Cross Traffic Alert * Blind Spot Detection System * Traction/Stability Control * AWD Lock * 17” Alloy Wheels * Rear View Camera * Nokian Outpost Tires * Side View Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors * Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Power Driver Seat * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Driver Lumbar Adjustment * Normal/ECO/Sport Modes * Heated Mirrors * Emergency Brake Assist * Projection Mode * AM/FM/SXM * AUX/USB/CD * Bluetooth * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Digital Cluster * WIFI * Roof Rails * Front Fog Lamps * Multi Zone Climate Control *
FINANCE PRICE: $21,995*
CASH PRICE: $23,995
Inclusive Financing OptionsNo matter your credit history—no credit, new credit, or bad credit—we have financing solutions tailored for you.Connect with UsCall us at 519-653-1212 or explore our selection at [www.LebadaMotors.com](http://www.lebadamotors.com). Visit our showroom at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON. Exceptional Certification Standards Our certification process goes beyond the basics, surpassing OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation requirements. We use premium parts, and if any part doesn’t meet double the ministry standards, we replace it at no cost to you. This ensures your peace of mind. Why Choose Lebada Motors? - Flexible Financing: Enjoy zero down payment options and straightforward auto financing. - Extensive Warranty: Exclusive coverage options for total peace of mind.
Important Information Prices exclude HST and licensing fees. While we aim for zero down payments, a downpayment may sometimes be necessary. Verify all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing.
*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details. Finane fee applicable.
Terms and Conditions Our finance program is available on select vehicles and must meet specific criteria to qualify. Visit us in-store for more information. Advertised prices include a $2000 finance rebate as part of our finance purchase program. Previous daily rental vehicles are fully maintained and reconditioned by the rental company, ensuring excellent mechanical and cosmetic condition.
Join the Lebada Motors Family TodayDiscover the Lebada Motors difference. Visit [Lebada Motors](http://www.lebadamotors.com) or call 519-653-1212. Your perfect vehicle awaits!
FINANCE PRICE: $21,995*
CASH PRICE: $23,995
Inclusive Financing OptionsNo matter your credit history—no credit, new credit, or bad credit—we have financing solutions tailored for you.Connect with UsCall us at 519-653-1212 or explore our selection at [www.LebadaMotors.com](http://www.lebadamotors.com). Visit our showroom at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON. Exceptional Certification Standards Our certification process goes beyond the basics, surpassing OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation requirements. We use premium parts, and if any part doesn’t meet double the ministry standards, we replace it at no cost to you. This ensures your peace of mind. Why Choose Lebada Motors? - Flexible Financing: Enjoy zero down payment options and straightforward auto financing. - Extensive Warranty: Exclusive coverage options for total peace of mind.
Important Information Prices exclude HST and licensing fees. While we aim for zero down payments, a downpayment may sometimes be necessary. Verify all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing.
*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details. Finane fee applicable.
Terms and Conditions Our finance program is available on select vehicles and must meet specific criteria to qualify. Visit us in-store for more information. Advertised prices include a $2000 finance rebate as part of our finance purchase program. Previous daily rental vehicles are fully maintained and reconditioned by the rental company, ensuring excellent mechanical and cosmetic condition.
Join the Lebada Motors Family TodayDiscover the Lebada Motors difference. Visit [Lebada Motors](http://www.lebadamotors.com) or call 519-653-1212. Your perfect vehicle awaits!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lebada Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lebada Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-653-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lebada Motors
519-653-1212
2018 Kia Sorento