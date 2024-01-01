$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Lexus NX
300 F-SPORT / RED LEATHER / ROOF / BACKCAM
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,720 KM
Vehicle Description
NX 300 F-SPORT *** RED LEATHER *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED/COOLED SEATS *** SUNROOF *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 102720KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
