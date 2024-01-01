Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Mazda CX-5

115,090 KM

Details Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mazda CX-5

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
11934878

2018 Mazda CX-5

Touring

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,090KM
VIN JM3KFACM8J0414728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1095
  • Mileage 115,090 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Used 2014 Honda Civic EX Sedan CVT for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Honda Civic EX Sedan CVT 226,343 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SL AWD for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue SL AWD 100,122 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 2.0L TDI for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 2.0L TDI 182,675 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Werner's Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-7711

Alternate Numbers
1-877-621-7117
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-5