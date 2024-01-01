$17,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GT / LEATHER / ROOF / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,950 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS *** GT *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** HEADS-UP DISPLAY *** BLIND SPOT MONITOR *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 104950KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
CASH PRICE: $18,495
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Additional Features


+ taxes & licensing
519-621-4333