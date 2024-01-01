Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** GT *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** HEADS-UP DISPLAY *** BLIND SPOT MONITOR *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 104950KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /></p><p><strong>CASH PRICE: $18,495</strong></p><p> <br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

104,950 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT / LEATHER / ROOF / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT / LEATHER / ROOF / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1726852378
  2. 1726852380
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,950KM
VIN 3MZBN1W38JM210312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,950 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** GT *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** HEADS-UP DISPLAY *** BLIND SPOT MONITOR *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 104950KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE: $18,495

 
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2009 Toyota Yaris LE / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2009 Toyota Yaris LE / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE 154,169 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 ST / 2WD / AUTO / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2007 Dodge Ram 1500 ST / 2WD / AUTO / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE 244,131 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE 171,296 KM $3,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3