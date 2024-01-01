Menu
NO ACCIDENTS *** GS *** HATCHBACK *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** ALLOY WHEELS *** MANUAL *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 89991KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE: $16,495

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM

ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

89,991 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS / MANUAL / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS / MANUAL / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,991KM
VIN 3MZBN1L77JM233152

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,991 KM

NO ACCIDENTS *** GS *** HATCHBACK *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** ALLOY WHEELS *** MANUAL *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 89991KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE: $16,495


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
