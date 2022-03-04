Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

64,470 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT / SURNOOF / AUTO / ONLY 64,470 KM

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT / SURNOOF / AUTO / ONLY 64,470 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,470KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8653648
  • VIN: 3mzbn1m3xjm184220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,470 KM

Vehicle Description

*** GT HATCHBACK *** SUNROOF *** AUTO *** ALLOYWHEELS *** NAVIGAITON *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** REVERSE CAMEAR *** ONLY 64,470 KM  *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

*** WE DON'T WHOLESALE TO OTHER DEALERS ***

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM

ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

