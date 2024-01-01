$21,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
B250 4Matic
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
Used
31,222KM
VIN WDDMH4GBXJJ467422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Biege
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1054
- Mileage 31,222 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class